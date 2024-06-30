By Euronews with AP

UEFA is under fire over the latest of many security breaches at Euro 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

German police said the man who climbed onto the roof of Dortmund stadium during Sunday's Euro 2024 Germany-Denmark game might be a would-be photographer, adding they have no evidence he intended to hurt anyone.

Video shown by public broadcaster WDR appeared to show the man being detained among the catwalks and beams on the underside of the Westfalenstadion roof following the match, which Germany won 2-0.

Dortmund police said the man was identified as a 21-year-old from the nearby city of Osnabrueck and that he is currently under investigation for alleged trespassing. Police added that they “are currently ruling out a political motivation.”

The man was carrying camera equipment in a rucksack and no dangerous objects, police said, adding he allegedly said in questioning that he wanted to take “good photos.”

“There is currently no evidence that the man intended to endanger visitors to the stadium with his behaviour,” police said in an earlier statement overnight.

Police said the man had first been spotted around halftime in the game, which was delayed due to a thunderstorm.

The presence of the climber was not obvious to many fans at the time. No announcement was made to the crowd.

It wasn't immediately clear how the man was able to enter the stadium. Fans are generally not allowed to bring large rucksacks.

Security tackle a man who runs onto the pitch during a Group C match between Denmark and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

What were the other security blunders at Euro 2024?

In previous security lapses at Euro 2024, multiple fans were able to approach Portugal's star player Cristiano Ronaldo on the field seeking selfies.

At Portugal's next game, after UEFA pledged to tighten security, a person jumped from the crowd and nearly collided with Ronaldo.

Other pitch stormings occurred during Denmark-Serbia, Italy-Albania

At the opening ceremony on June 14, a German YouTuber filmed and later published a video showing how he entered the Munich stadium with fake credentials and made it onto the field while disguised in a mascot costume he bought online.

On Sunday, UEFA praised the “very professional action by police and special forces, and the excellent cooperation” with tournament officials to resolve the latest incident safely.

UEFA promised another review of security in the 10 cities hosting games though without specifying details.