A plane believed to be carrying Julian Assange landed in Bangkok on Tuesday as the WikiLeaks founder travels to enter a plea deal with the US government, one that would guarantee his freedom after years spent avoiding prosecution.

The move will resolve a legal case that spanned decades and continents over the publication of a trove of classified documents from the US military and State Department, as well as internal emails from Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Assange is expected to appear in a court in the US commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in the Western Pacific. There he will plead guilty to one Espionage Act charge of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified national defence information, according to the US Justice Department in a letter filed in court.

He is expected to appear on Wednesday morning local time (Tuesday evening CET).

Assange's wife, Stella Assange, posted a photo on social media platform X of her husband allegedly calling her from London's Stansted Airport.

Assange, an Australian national, is expected to return to his home country after his plea and sentencing.

The hearing is set to take place in Saipan, the largest island in the Northern Marianas, because of Assange’s refusal to travel to the continental US and the court’s proximity to Australia, prosecutors said.

The guilty plea, which a judge must approve, brings an abrupt conclusion to a criminal case of international intrigue and the US government’s years-long pursuit of Assange.

The WikiLeaks founder has always maintained that he was acting as a journalist to expose US military wrongdoing. Investigators, by contrast, have repeatedly asserted that his actions broke laws meant to protect sensitive information and put the country’s national security and personnel abroad at risk.

In a statement posted on X, WikiLeaks said Assange boarded a plane and departed the UK on Monday after leaving the prison where he has spent the last five years.

WikiLeaks applauded the deal, saying it was grateful for “all who stood by us, fought for us, and remained utterly committed in the fight for his freedom”.

“WikiLeaks published ground-breaking stories of government corruption and human rights abuses, holding the powerful accountable for their actions," the site's staff wrote. "As editor-in-chief, Julian paid severely for these principles, and for the people’s right to know.”

Icelandic investigative journalist and WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said this is an "important day of joy" and thanked supporters of the cause for guaranteeing Assange's freedom.

Assange’s mother, Christine Assange, said the plea deal “shows the importance and power of quiet diplomacy.”

“I am grateful that my son’s ordeal is finally coming to an end,” she said in a statement.

What happens next?

The deal ensures that Assange will admit guilt while sparing him from additional prison time.

He had spent years hiding out in the Ecuadorian embassy in London after Swedish authorities sought his arrest on rape allegations before being locked up in the UK.

Assange is expected to be sentenced to the five years he has already spent in the high-security British prison while fighting to avoid extradition to the US to face charges, a process that has played out in a series of hearings in London.

Last month, he won the right to appeal an extradition order after his lawyers argued that the US government provided “blatantly inadequate” assurances that he would have the same free speech protections as a US citizen if extradited from the UK.

'Case has dragged on for too long'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has been lobbying for the US to end its prosecution of Assange, told Parliament that an Australian envoy had flown with Assange from London. “Regardless of the views that people have about Mr Assange’s activities, the case has dragged on for too long," he said.

"There's nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration and we want him brought home to Australia."

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Assange's release is the work of the Albanese government and efforts led by the prime minister, explaining that the issue had been raised "at the most senior levels," including with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Support for the release of Assange has received bipartisan support in Australia.

Former Australian deputy prime minister and member of the conservative National Party Barnaby Joyce — who campaigned heavily for Assange's release at the beginning of the year — told reporters at Parliament House on Tuesday, "We just got to be cautious, still cautious, on how this proceeds because the end has not arrived."

Opposition spokesman on foreign affairs Simon Birmingham also welcomed the apparent end to the prosecution, saying that the US and UK justice systems "should be respected."

“We welcome the fact that Mr Assange’s decision to plead guilty will bring this long-running saga to an end,” Birmingham added.

In February, a bill calling for Washington and the UK to bring the matter to a close was supported by 86 lawmakers in the 151-seat House of Representatives.