Holidaymakers in Greece warned of heatwave risks

Greek officials are warning foreigners visiting the Mediterranean country over summer of the dangers associated with the extreme weather.
As the Balkans baked in temperatures hovering or exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in June, leaving up to six foreigners dead or missing, the Greek government is warning tourists of the dangers associated with the extreme heat.
Greek Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis said holidaymakers need to be "very careful" while visiting the country as it grapples with soaring temperatures, and to not take "unnecessary risks".
"We have had cases of foreign travellers who lost their lives in Greece. They lost their lives because they underestimated the phenomenon," he told reporters at a press conference.
