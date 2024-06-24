EventsEventsPodcasts
Holidaymakers in Greece warned of heatwave risks

FILE - A woman takes a selfie in front of Parthenon temple atop of the ancient Acropolis hill during a heat wave in Athens, Greece, Friday, July 21, 2023.
FILE - A woman takes a selfie in front of Parthenon temple atop of the ancient Acropolis hill during a heat wave in Athens, Greece, Friday, July 21, 2023. Copyright AP
By Symela Touchtidou
Published on
Greek officials are warning foreigners visiting the Mediterranean country over summer of the dangers associated with the extreme weather.

As the Balkans baked in temperatures hovering or exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in June, leaving up to six foreigners dead or missing, the Greek government is warning tourists of the dangers associated with the extreme heat.

Greek Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis said holidaymakers need to be "very careful" while visiting the country as it grapples with soaring temperatures, and to not take "unnecessary risks".

"We have had cases of foreign travellers who lost their lives in Greece. They lost their lives because they underestimated the phenomenon," he told reporters at a press conference.

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.

Public health Extreme weather Greece Climate crisis climate change Heatwave