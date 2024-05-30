2024 Champions League final: Who Will Win at Wembley?

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be fighting for glory as the Champions League final awaits at Wembley stadium.

European giants Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will go head to head at the Champions League final.

14-time champions Real Madrid have once again shown just why they have made it back to the final of the most prestigious game in European football. After a hard-fought battle against Manchester City in the quarter-finals and a dramatic comeback with two late goals against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, there's no wonder Real Madrid are the favourites to lift the trophy again.

Due to a rocky campaign Borussia Dortmund will start the game as underdogs. Football fans didn't expect them to do well in the competition after being drawn into the "group of death" alongside PSG, Newcastle United, and AC Milan. But their unexpected journey to the final has the famous 'Yellow Wall' ready to face their biggest challenge yet.

All eyes will be on Madrid's star man, Jude Bellingham. He left Dortmund one year ago and will face his old team in the most significant European football competition. After making endless headlines in his debut season at the Bernabeu, this will be the biggest game of his young career.

The Champions League final is once again the climax of an exciting season. Will it be Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund that end their campaigns on the ultimate high and be crowned European champions?