EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest

Trending

Latest stories

Europe

Categories

Programmes

Featured

World

Categories

Programmes

Featured

EU Policy
Business

Categories

Programmes

Euroviews
Next

Categories

Programmes

Green

Categories

Programmes

Health

Categories

Programmes

Culture

Categories

Programmes

Travel

Categories

Programmes

Videos
More

Special coverage

Partner content

EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader

Find Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Euro 2024 latest: Turkey off to flying start as Montella's side see off debuting Georgia 3-1

Turkey's Kenan Yildiz celebrates during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024
Turkey's Kenan Yildiz celebrates during a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 Copyright AP/Martin Meissner
Copyright AP/Martin Meissner
By Alessio Dell'Anna
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The two neighbouring countries provided for one of the liveliest Euro 2024 games so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turkey earned their first three points at Euro 2024 after beating Georgia 3-1 at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion in a heartstopping game that stayed undecided till the end.

In one of the liveliest first halves of the tournament, Vincenzo Montella's Turkish side took the lead with an amazing early goal by Mert Müldür. But that was quickly equalised by Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, who brilliantly took advantage of a good opportunity in the box.

Turkey came on top again in the second half with Real Madrid's Arda Güler but had to face strenuous opposition by the debuting Caucasian side, which kept putting pressure on the opponents until they hit the post at 96'.

In their most difficult moment, Turkey took advantage of a counterattack opportunity that followed a corner to score the 3-1.

Georgia's goalkeeper had no other option but to watch Turkey's Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu score in an empty net as he remained stuck back in the attempt to score in the earlier corner kick.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Ready for Euro 2024? Challenge yourself with our football quiz

'Respect everyone, fear no one': Scotland optimistic of win against Germany in Euros 2024 opener

Germany preparing for 'all conceivable' security threats during Euro 2024, interior minister says

Turkiye (Turkey) UEFA Euro 2024 Football Georgia