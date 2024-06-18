The two neighbouring countries provided for one of the liveliest Euro 2024 games so far.

Turkey earned their first three points at Euro 2024 after beating Georgia 3-1 at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion in a heartstopping game that stayed undecided till the end.

In one of the liveliest first halves of the tournament, Vincenzo Montella's Turkish side took the lead with an amazing early goal by Mert Müldür. But that was quickly equalised by Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, who brilliantly took advantage of a good opportunity in the box.

Turkey came on top again in the second half with Real Madrid's Arda Güler but had to face strenuous opposition by the debuting Caucasian side, which kept putting pressure on the opponents until they hit the post at 96'.

In their most difficult moment, Turkey took advantage of a counterattack opportunity that followed a corner to score the 3-1.

Georgia's goalkeeper had no other option but to watch Turkey's Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu score in an empty net as he remained stuck back in the attempt to score in the earlier corner kick.