By Shona Murray

After a two-day security summit in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivered a stark warning regarding Russia's heightened aggression towards alliance members, saying that NATO will not wait out such behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

NATO defence ministers have agreed to ramp-up security assistance and training for Ukraine, with the alliance's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg conceding Russia has increased hostilities towards member states.

The alliance says it has increased its defences through more intelligence exchange, enhanced protection of critical infrastructure, including undersea and in cyber space, and further restrictions on Russian spies.

"In recent weeks, we have seen a surge of sabotage, cyber-attacks, instrumentalised migration and other hostile actions by Russia," Stoltenberg said at a press conference at the conclusion of the two-day summit.

"We will be calm and measured in how we respond to Russian provocations. At the same time, we will call out Russia’s actions and impose costs.”

It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin presents a ceasefire plan to Ukraine, which has been rejected on the grounds that it is a "sham" proposal.

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.