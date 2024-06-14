By euronews

The three-time continental champions were hoping to turn the tide of recent poor showings at men's major tournaments.

Hosts Germany opened their Euro 2024 journey on Friday on a terrific note thrashing Scotland 5-0 in the opening match. The Scots reduced to 11 men in the game haven't played a European Championship match abroad since 1992.

It took only 10 minutes for the German machines to get to work when Joshua Kimmich picked up a long pass from Toni Kroos and centred for Florian Wirtz who converted.

The opener had been coming after early warning signs from the first minute when Gunn closed down on a loose ball with Wirtz in the running. The offside call could not have come better at the time.

Finding himself alone and in space, Wirtz's first-time shot from near the edge of the box was too much for Scottish goalie Angus Gunn to handle, whose only push was against the post to roll the ball into the net.

Germany doubled in the 19th minute with Jamal Musiala's magnificent finish from a shot in the distance.

With the Tartan army sitting deeper and soaking the pressure, the match seemed more like damage control for Scotland.

Things then went from bad to worse for Scotland after Porteous was sent off for a foul against Ilkay Gundogan and Havertz converted from the spot to bring the score to 3-0.

Substitute Niclas Fuellkrug scored a fourth late in the second half.

Scotland managed a goal after Antonio Rudiger scored an own goal before Emre Can fired home a fifth for Germany.

Hungary faces Switzerland in Cologne, Spain faces Croatia in Berlin, and Italy faces Albania in Dortmund on day two of the group stage.