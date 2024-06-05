By Euronews

The suspect was taken into custody at Gonesse hospital (Val-d'Oise), where he was undergoing treatment for burns to his arm and face incurred while handling explosives.

A 26-year-old Russian-Ukrainian was arrested on Tuesday evening, suspected of plotting an attack using homemade explosives, French media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports. the police have found components used for making an improvised explosive device in his hotel room. The suspect was injured while handling a device made from TATP, a powerful homemade explosive.

The suspect is being questioned by the French security agency DGSI, according to Le Figaro.

Authorities are investigating suspicions that he may have planned an attack on a cargo flight bound for Ukraine departing from Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport near Paris, the reports said.