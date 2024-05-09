The Premier League has reigned supreme for decades and featured some outstanding teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's start with Arsenal and the 2003/04 team nicknamed "The Invincibles". In May 2004, Arsenal became the first team to go unbeaten for an entire Premier League season. In the 20 years that have passed, no other team has ever matched this achievement, but can they still be considered the best team the league has ever seen?

Could the 2004/05 Chelsea side, with their impressive defensive record of conceding only 15 goals in a season under Jose Mourinho, be a worthy contender?

And what about Pep Guardiola's Manchester City teams? They have won four titles in five years. Perhaps the pick of the bunch would be the 'Centurions', who scored 100 points in 2017/18 - again, a Premier League record.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United dominated the Premier League for years and famously won the treble in 1999. David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, and Peter Schmeichel are all living legends of that era.

The Premier League features some of the world's greatest players and managers. Undoubtedly, they are all iconic teams, but which one can claim to be the best of the best?