WATCH: Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool

After nine years at Anfield, German manager Jurgen Klopp will be leaving a legacy like no other in Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp said an emotional goodbye to Liverpool after nine years of being in charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool fans didn't know what to make of their new manager when he proclaimed himself "the normal one'" in his opening press conference in October 2015.

The world-famous club had fallen on hard times, but no one was prepared for what the new manager had in store for the club.

Under Jurgen Klopp's leadership, Liverpool FC underwent a remarkable transformation. The signings of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk marked the beginning of a new era. With a unique playing style, Klopp and his coaching staff revolutionised the game, leaving a lasting impact on the football world.

Liverpool FC's triumphant win of the Champions League in 2019 is a testament to the club's remarkable progression under Klopp's rule. In the 2019/2020 season, Liverpool clinched their first-ever Premier League title, a historic achievement that sent shockwaves through the football world.

After a record-breaking journey that saw Liverpool FC reclaim its position at the top table in European football, Jurgen Klopp announced his resignation in January. The news broke the hearts of many Liverpool fans. After 491 matches and an emotional send-off at Anfield, marked the end of a nine-year reign. Former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has big shoes to fill as he takes over as head coach of Liverpool FC in the summer.