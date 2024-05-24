Judo World Championship: Japan remain mixed team champions

By Euronews

All the latest developments on the 2024 Abu Dhabi World Judo Championships.

The 6th day of the Judo World Championship in Abu Dhabi marks an exhilarating day featuring the mixed team competition.

A dynamic 6 vs 6 showdown, embodying the essence of teamwork, with three men and three women from each team, all vying for the pinnacle of victory.

In the semi-final, Japan went up against strong contenders Uzbekistan - Japan took an early lead with a hold down from Mao ARAI, but then an impressive ippon from Turoboyev looked promising for an Uzbek win.

Japan ultimately won 4 - 1 through some brilliant judo, and progressed to the gold medal match.

The France VS Georgia semi-final was a much closer contest with back and forth wins for the first four contests, till World Champion Pinot and Axel Clerget closed out the contest for a French win and progress through to the gold medal match.

Meeting in the final once again were Japan and France. They have faced each other in the final in the last 6 world championships, with Japan coming out on top every time.

Starting with the heavyweights, Japan took an early lead and continued their run from there, with NAKANO, TAMAOKI and TANAKA all winning their contests.

Newly crowned World Champion PINOT turned the tables. KAWABATA’S win against CLERGET though sealed the victory for Japan and once again they will reign as World Mixed Team Champions.

Gold medals were awarded by President of the IJF Mr Marius VIZER and Mr Max-Hervé GEORGE, CEO of Icona Capital and the gold trophy by President of the UAE Judo Federation Mohammed Bin Thaaloob ALDEREI.

“It’s amazing to have the seventh consecutive win in a row,“ said TAMAOKI.

At the end of the day, a flag passing ceremony was held to pass the honour of the World Championships to Hungary for 2025.