Judo World Championship: Heavyweights take Abu Dhabi by storm

By IJF

All the latest developments on the final day of the 2024 Abu Dhabi World Championships.

“We wanted to celebrate our silver jubilee with our judo family all around the world so the world championships came at the right time," UAE Judo IJF General Treasurer, Naser Al Tamimi said on the fifth day of the Judo World Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Another impressive feat is the Self-Defence Judo for Women initiative for which IJF President Mr Marius Vizer held a special ceremony.

In the -100kg, Canada’s Shady ELNAHAS had an amazing day and was aiming for a first Canadian gold in Abu Dhabi.

Zelym KOTSOIEV from Azerbaijan was also in top form.

The final was a tough fight. Zelym KOTSOIEV launched a sacrifice technique to score waza-ari and held off an advancing ELNAHAS to claim the red back patch. A second gold medal for Azerbaijan.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council Secretary General H.E. Arif ALAWANI awarded the medals.

“When my father came with me to judo he dreamt that I would be world champion and today my fathers dream came true. But now I am very happy, I am in a little bit of shock - not a little bit, too much shock," said KOTSOIEV.

In +78kg, Wakaba TOMITA made it to the final for Japan and from Turkey, Kayra OZDEMIR would face her.

A tough fight for the gold medal ended with a hold down and the world title for an emotional Wakaba TOMITA.

IJF Secretary General Dr Lisa ALLAN awarded the medals.

“Nine years ago I got a gold medal here in Abu Dhabi at the junior world championships so I had a lot of confidence to win the gold here again," said TOMITA.

In +100kg Guram TUSHISHVILI was looking to reclaim his 2018 title, but Minjong KIM was waiting on the other side of the draw and looking for gold.

In the final, a swift counter leading into a hold down won KIM the coveted world gold medal.

IJF Vice President Mr Carlos ZEGARRA awarded the medals.

“It could have been a difficult finish, but because I won the gold I have a memory of love for Abu Dhabi," said KIM.

That wraps up the final day for the individuals competition here at the 2024 World Judo Championships in Abu Dhabi, where 12 of our 14 new world champions earned their red backpatches for the first time.

Tomorrow, the mixed team event will take place.