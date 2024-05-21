Judo World Championships: third World Title for Grigalashvili

By IJF

All the latest developments on day three of the 2024 Abu Dhabi World Judo Championships.

The third day of the Judo World Championships in Abu Dhabi promised to deliver star power, with many of the globe's top judo talents in attendance.

Inspiring the next generation, IJF President Marius Vizer met with children from the French High School of Dubai for an interview about the impact of judo on society.

The -63kg category threw up a surprise. Two time junior World Champion and last year's bronze medallist Joanne VAN LIESHOUT continued her rise through the senior ranks by making it to the final.

There she met Angelika SZYMANSKA who dominated the field throughout the day with her sharp groundwork skills and efficient submissions.

In their final both fighters went for the win, but it was VAN LIESHOUT who found that little extra, an Uchi-mata-sukashi counter scored waza-ari and she held out until the time ran down for her first senior world title.

IOC Member, Balazs FÜRJES awarded the medals.

“I don’t have any words, I just feel so happy I think I need a few more days to let it sink in but I’m so happy," said VAN LIESHOUT.

The young 20-year-old Timur ARBUZOV made his way to the final after beating a host of world-class fighters en route.

But the -81kg category saw reigning and defending two time World Champion Tato GRIGALASHVILI make a strong defence of his title throughout the preliminaries, going for his third consecutive title.

The final was a close and physical battle, but just before the end of the contest, GRIGALASHVILI saw an opportunity and pounced, producing an Ura-nage to score and win an amazing third title in a row. He is the first Georgian to win three world titles.

Awarding the medals was OCA Vice President, Otabek UMAROV.

“It’s one World title for my first child, one World title for my second child and I dedicate this World title to my wife. If I have more children, I will win more medals to dedicate to them in the future," said GRIGALASHVILI.