Breaking news. British Prime Minister set to announce summer general election

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to go to the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in London, 22 May 2024
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to go to the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in London, 22 May 2024
By Euronews
The United Kingdom must hold a national election by January 2025, and PM Rishi Sunak has previously said it will be held before the end of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple British media outlets are reporting that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is about to announce an early summer general election in a statement made outside Downing Street. 

Although Sunak has previously said an election will be held during the last few months of 2024, an election as early as the summer would come as a surprise for analysts.

Our journalists are working on this story, and more details will be available soon

