Zelenskyy visits frontline amidst ongoing Russian offensive

By Euronews with AP

The Ukrainian president said the situation in Kharkiv remains under control as Russia pushes into Vovchansk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy has visited Kharkiv amidst an ongoing Russian offensive.

At the bedside of wounded soldiers in a military hospital, Zelenskyy decorated doctors and fighters.

He posted on X saying, "Thanks to Ukraine's Defence Forces and our efforts, we were able to instil more confidence in the Vochansk direction."

"But Russian shelling continues, and threats remain. Today, the head of the Vovchansk local administration was wounded."

Ukrainian units have been locked in street battles with the Kremlin’s forces in the key northeastern Ukrainian town of Vovchansk.

Six people were injured on Thursday in one Russian daylight attack on Vovchansk using cluster munitions, local officials said, as emergency workers and volunteers rescued those impacted by shelling. Two medics were among those injured.

Vovchansk has been a hotspot in the fighting in recent days. Russia launched an offensive in the Kharkiv area late last week, significantly adding to the pressure on Ukraine’s outnumbered and outgunned forces which are waiting for delayed deliveries of crucial weapons and ammunition from Western partners.

In the meeting with his top military commanders in Kharkiv, Zelenskyy said the region “is generally under control.” However, he acknowledged later on social media that the situation is “extremely difficult” and said Ukraine was again strengthening its units in Kharkiv.

Former Russian defence minister and now the head of the Presidential Security Council Sergei Shoigu has said that Russian troops are pushing the offensive in many directions and that “it’s going quite well.”