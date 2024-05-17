EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
WATCH: Families fleeing Vovchansk conflict seek safety in Kharkiv

People sit in a bus after evacuation from Vovchansk, Copyright Evgeniy Maloletka/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Alexis CaracoAP
Around 5,000 evacuees from the northern Kharkiv region have been accommodated in dormitories after fleeing intensified fighting in Vovchansk.

President Zelenskyy, in a parallel effort, paid a visit to wounded soldiers in Kharkiv, thanking them and awarding state honors.

Ukrainian forces in Vovchansk have halted the Russian advance, though this remains unverified. Russia's offensive aims to stretch Ukraine's resources across multiple regions, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

