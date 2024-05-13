Greek moderate conservatives set to win in EU elections

The local EPP affiliates of New Democracy are among the few ruling parties in the EU that are topping the polls in the European elections.

Ahead of the EU elections, the current centre-right government in Greece maintain their popularity one year after the national elections.

However, Prime minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis' Nea Demokratia, the European People Party's political affiliate in Greece, leads the polls among Greeks citizens, according to the Euronews superpoll. It comes ahead of the EU elections in June, predicting that the current centre-right Government will maintain its position

It is an exception in European politics as almost all ruling political parties are set see losses, the opinion polls report.

The moderate conservatives are far ahead their leftist, and centre-left antagonists, from Syriza and the PASOK, respectively, positioned at the second and third places by the Superpoll.

The distance between the Centre-Right and Syriza candidate Stefanos Kasselakis is more than 20 percent. The two moderate leftist forces, Syriza and PASOK, struggle among each others in a sort of fratricidal electoral competition.

The early May Superpoll shows that the PASOK has lost the second position compared to 01 March, yet the struggle with its leftist rivals is not over. The two political forces are still running a nip and tuck political race.

The communists of the old Greek Communist Party, the KKE, are also taking part to the Lefts' internecine battle, as a minority dark horse.

The Greek conventional left spectrum (from the more centrist forces to the radical ones) is fragmented at EU parliament level representation too, since Syriza is a member of the European Left group, the PASOK is affiliated to the group of the Socialists and the Democrats, whereas the KKE (the historical Marxist-Leninist Hellenic Communist Party) is a component of the Non-Attached group.

In Strasbourg, the Kyriakos Mitsotakis' party is to provide the EPP with 1 more seat. Siryza and the Greek communists could confirm their four seats in the European Left benches, and the PASOK is to provide three MEPs to the Social and Democrats group, after the forced departure of the former vice-president of the EU Parliament, Eva Kaili, involved in the scandal of the Qatar political friendly lobbying.

Eva Kaili in Strasbourg, September 2023 Jean-Francois Badias/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

The Greek Solution party is supposed to grow even further and contribute to the European Conservatives and Reformers Group with two MEPs, one more than the outgoing legislature. This fast growing right wing Greek traditional conservative political bloc have surpassed, according to the polls, the KKE.

As for the far-right, the Spartans movement, who have been endorsed by a leading jailed member of the legally banned neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, have recently been excluded from the ballot for June’s EU election by Greece’s high court.

The votes of the judicially disbanded Nazism apologist political forces could fractionally (by default) beef up the Greek Solution (ECR) and the moderate conservative Mitsotakis` party.

Better than expected for EPP's Nea Demokratia?

The ruling party was expected, by some observers, to suffer some political damages due to the alleged involvement of some of its members in the mismanagement that contributed to the train crash of Tempe Valley.

Tempe Valley train crash Giannis Papanikos/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

A peculiarity concerning the Greek arena of the EU election is that the Ruling party success could get a contribution also from the candidacy of Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek Albanian mayor detained for corruption.

greece superpoll AP Photo

If Mr Beleri gets enough votes, he will have the parliamentary immunity. His cause has turned into a rather popular patriotic campaign, that could open a contentious between Greece and Albania.