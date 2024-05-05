News World Pictures of the week: University demonstrations, Georgia unrest, Orthodox Easter A student protester waves a Palestinian flag above Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. - Copyright AP Copyright AP By Euronews Published on 05/05/2024 - 08:49•Updated 09:44 Share this articleCommentsShare this articleFacebookTwitterFlipboardSendRedditMessengerLinkedinVK Here are some of the most stunning images from around Europe this week. Supporters of Pakistan Awami Tehreek in a protest against the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and to show solidarity with Palestinians in Karachi, Pakistan on May 4, 2024.APBelievers light candles after a cake and Easter egg blessing ceremony at the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, May 4, 2024APDemonstrators march during an opposition protest against "the Russian law" in the center of Tbilisi, Georgia, on Friday, May 3, 2024.APPro-Palestianian protesters gather near a main gate at Columbia University in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2024APA member of the Civil Defense carries a child rescued from an area flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Saturday, May 4, 2024.APDemonstrators with Georgian and EU flags holding candles stand in front of the Kashveti Church during a protest against "the Russian law" in Tbilisi, Georgia on May 3, 2024.APBritain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles in Saint Michael's Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday May 2, 2024.APFirefighters put out a fire after a house was hit by Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 4, 2024.APPeople light candles as they pray in St. Volodymyr Cathedral on Easter Eve in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, May 4, 2024.APShare this articleComments You might also like Turkey halts all trade with Israel over humanitarian crisis in Gaza WATCH: Police crackdown demonstrations against Georgia's foreign influence bill Watch: Israeli air strikes kill dozens in central Gaza and Rafah region This week in pictures university pictures Georgia Israel Hamas war Russia-Ukraine invasion