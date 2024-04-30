By Euronews with AP

The monarch returned to public duties on Tuesday after several months receiving treatment in private.

King Charles has returned to public duties after receiving medical treatment with a trip to a cancer charity.

The event marks the king’s first formal public engagement since Buckingham Palace announced he was undergoing therapy for an undisclosed type of cancer.

The UK’s National Health Service has said the number of people seeking advice about prostate problems increased elevenfold following the King’s announcement.

