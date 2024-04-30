EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
UK's King Charles visits cancer charity in first public engagement since announcing illness

Britain's King Charles III arrives to visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday April 30, 2024. (Suzanne Plunkett, Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's King Charles III arrives to visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Tuesday April 30, 2024. (Suzanne Plunkett, Pool Photo via AP)
Copyright Suzanne Plunkett/AP
By Euronews with AP
The monarch returned to public duties on Tuesday after several months receiving treatment in private.

King Charles has returned to public duties after receiving medical treatment with a trip to a cancer charity.

The event marks the king’s first formal public engagement since Buckingham Palace announced he was undergoing therapy for an undisclosed type of cancer.

The UK’s National Health Service has said the number of people seeking advice about prostate problems increased elevenfold following the King’s announcement.

Watch for more in the player above.

