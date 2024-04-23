UK announces €580 million in new military aid for Ukraine

By Euronews with AP

The pledge comes just days after the US approved a multi-billion support package for the war-torn country.

The UK on Tuesday pledged an additional €580 million in new military supplies for Ukraine, including long-range missiles and four million rounds of ammo.

It comes as Kyiv struggles to hold off advancing Russian forces on the southern and eastern front, amid improved weather conditions.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday morning to confirm the assistance.

He “assure[d] him of the UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s brutal and expansionist ambitions,” Sunak’s office said.

Sunak travelled to Warsaw later on Tuesday to meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss aiding Ukraine.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive together at the Armourd Brigade barracks. Alastair Grant/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Ahead of the visit, the UK government said Sunak would announce 500 million pounds (580 million euros) in new British military supplies, including 400 vehicles, 60 boats, 1,600 munitions and four million rounds of ammunition.

The shipment will include British Storm Shadow long-range missiles, which have a range of around 150 miles (240km) and have proved effective at hitting Russian targets.

Some Western capitals have expressed concerns sending such missiles - which could be used to strike targets deep inside Russian territory - may escalate tensions with Moscow.

“President Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s continued support, saying the new military assistance would make a material difference to ordinary Ukrainians fighting on the front line to defend their country,” Downing Street said.

The announcement comes three days after the US House of Representatives approved €57 billion in aid for Ukraine.

It had faced significant delays, with hard-right Republicans opposing sending more military support to Kyiv.

However, Downing Street did not indicate whether the aid would be immediately available for delivery.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly pleaded for greater international assistance, warning that his country will lose the war without it.

Ammunition shortages linked to the aid hold-up over the past six months have led Ukrainian military commanders to ration shells, a disadvantage that Russia seized on this year - taking the city of Avdiivka and currently inching towards the town of Chasiv Yar, also in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Insitute for the Study of War said earlier this week Moscow could be preparing for a new offensive.