No nuclear sites damaged after Israel launched retaliatory strikes

By Euronews with AP

No nuclear sites were damaged after Israel allegedly launched retaliatory strikes against Iran, according to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“I’m urging everyone to exercise maximum restraint,” said Rafael Grossi, the director of the IAEA, and said the situation was “of great concern.”

Iran fired air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site early Friday morning near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones, which were suspected to be part of an Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country.

No Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility that Israel attacked, and the Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment.

European politicians have also urged against further escalation in the region.

“Everyone must now and in the near future ensure that there is no further escalation of the war,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.