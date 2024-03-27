EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Five people killed as Flixbus overturns in Germany

A coach lies overturned on its side at the scene of an accident on the A9, near Schkeuditz, Germany, Wednesday March 27. 2024.
A coach lies overturned on its side at the scene of an accident on the A9, near Schkeuditz, Germany, Wednesday March 27. 2024. Copyright Jan Woitas/(c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
By AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The bus was headed from Berlin to Switzerland before it crashed in eastern Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig at about 9:45 am and the road was closed in both directions.

It wasn't immediately clear why the bus, which was operated by Flixbus and was en route to Zurich after setting off from Berlin at 8 a.m., came off the road. Rescue helicopters and ambulances were at the scene.

Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe told n-tv television that there were “numerous injured and at least five dead.”

Flixbus said there were 53 passengers and two drivers on board. The company said it was working closely with local authorities and rescue services and would do everything to clear up the cause of the accident quickly.

The double-decker bus was later turned upright to continue the recovery effort, German news agency dpa reported.

The A9 is a major north-south route that links Berlin with Munich. The accident happened on a straight stretch of the road just north of a highway interchange at Schkeuditz, next to the Leipzig/Halle airport.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

German police arrest two men suspected of plotting terrorist attack in Sweden

‘Only reliable form of transport’: How FlixBus became a firm favourite with budget travellers

FlixBus overturns between London and Paris, 33 injured

European Union Germany Accident