Eight dead as bus collides with train in Russia

By Euronews

The Russian Emergency Ministry said all eight passengers on the bus were killed in the village of Berendeyevo in the Yaroslavl region.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least eight people have been killed in a collision between a train and a bus in Russia, according to the country's emergency ministry.

All of those who died were reportedly on board the bus, which was struck by an express train in the village of Berendeyevo in the Yaroslavi region just north of Moscow.

Rail operator Northern Railways say the collision happened as the bus drove onto the tracks as the train was approaching.

The spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said, "According to preliminary reports, all eight people in the bus were killed. Rescuers and psychologists from the Russian Emergencies Ministry are working at the scene. The response operation involves 24 personnel and seven pieces of equipment".