Spanish authorities arrest human trafficking ring, freeing 21 victims

By Euronews

Leaders of the criminal network will face charges of human trafficking for labour exploitation, forgery and identity theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish police have arrested 15 suspects believed to be part of a criminal human trafficking ring.

The operation involved seven raids in the southern Seville province, with 21 victims freed.

Mainly from Moldova and Romania, the victims were kept in atrocious conditions and deprived of food and water during long work days, say Spanish authorities.

Victims of the ring were exploited within the agricultural sector.

They were recruited in their home countries through adverts and social media, offering work in Spain with fictitious working conditions and salaries.

The leaders of the criminal network will face charges for human trafficking, forgery and identity theft.

Watch the full report in the video above.