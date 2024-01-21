EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Spanish police apprehend major drug dealing network

Spanish Police find hidden drugs
Spanish Police find hidden drugs Copyright Teresa Aznar Acosta/Policía Nacional
By Euronews with EBU
Spanish police raided several homes across Madrid where they discovered two drug distribution lines belonging to the same criminal organisation.

Eleven people were arrested after they searches six homes and two storage rooms, where agents found and seized an abundance of narcotic substances, €72,000 in cash, and a firearm.

The first line was based at a  laboratory from where cocaine was distributed around the country. The second network transported the cocaine in large quantities hidden in heated vehicles.

