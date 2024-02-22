By Euronews with AP

Three gunmen open fire in the West Bank, new attempts at a ceasefire deal

Three gunmen opened fire on the road near a checkpoint in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday early morning, according to Israeli police, killing one Israeli and wounding at least eight.

The attack took place around 7:30am local time. Security forces on the site killed two of the gunmen, while a third was found during searches of the area afterwards and detained.

Israeli security forces and members of Zaka rescue service carry a body from the scene of a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, Thursday, Feb. 22. AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

New attempts at a ceasefire in Gaza

New attempts at reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza are currently underway, Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's War Cabinet, said late on Wednesday.

"Initial signs indicate a possibility of moving forward," said the former military chief and defence minister.

But despite the promising statement, Gantz added that Israel will launch a ground offensive on Rafah during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan if Hamas doesn't agree to release the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza.

An attack on the southern city of Rafah, which is estimated to currently host 1.5 million Palestinians – many of whom have fled their homes in Gaza after the beginning of Israel's war – would be devastating to the civilian population.

Several of Israel's key international allies have warned they could severely curtail their support if an offensive goes ahead.

Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 67 Palestinians overnight and into Wednesday, including in areas where civilians have been told to seek refuge.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. About a fourth of some 130 captives still being held are believed to be dead. Israel has laid waste to much of the Palestinian territory in response. Gaza’s Health Ministry estimates more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed.