EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

War in Gaza: 22 people killed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Monday, April 29, 2024.
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip. Monday, April 29, 2024. Copyright Mohammad Jahjouh/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Mohammad Jahjouh/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The latest developments from the Israel- Hamas war.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli airstrikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah have killed at least 22 people, including six women and five children, according to Palestinian health officials. 

One of the children killed in the strikes overnight into Monday was just 5 days old. 

The strikes hit three family homes with those killed taken to Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital. 

Israel has carried out regular airstrikes in Rafah since the beginning of the war and has threatened to send in ground troops.

Israel has maintained that Rafah is the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza, despite other nations, including the US, warning that an offensive in Rafah would be a humanitarian catastrophe. 

Blinken visits Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins his seventh diplomatic mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began more than six months ago on Monday. 

His visit comes just after US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the call, Biden reiterated that the US opposes the invasion of Rafah on humanitarian grounds as well as the need for the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia before stopping in Jordan and Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The visit takes place against a backdrop of intensifying protests on university campuses across the US, where students are expressing their opposition to Washington's support for Israel.

Israeli officials concerned about possible ICC arrest warrants

Israeli officials appeared increasingly concerned that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants against the country’s leaders, as international pressure mounts over the war in Gaza.

There was no comment from the court on Monday, and it has given no indication warrants in the case are imminent.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Biden and Netanyahu speak as pressure grows on Israel over Rafah

War in Gaza: 18 countries urge Hamas to free hostages as Israeli strikes hit Rafah

At least 22 people killed 18 of them children in overnight Israeli airstrike on Rafah

Israel Gaza attack Rafah Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Hamas war