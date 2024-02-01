WATCH: Can the India national team play at the next FIFA World Cup?

India is one of the most densely populated countries in the world, but have never qualified for a World Cup.

India is home to a staggering 1.4 billion people and has a deep passion for football. But despite this the Indian national team has never played in a FIFA World Cup tournament.

The recent announcement of the World Cup's expansion to accommodate 48 teams starting in 2026 has reignited hope.

Sunil Chhetri, revered as both captain and star striker of the national team, outlined the path to success: "The first dream is to come in the top ten in Asia and stay there."

While the road to the FIFA World Cup may be challenging for the nation, India's footballing aspirations continue to soar. As Chhetri eloquently expresses, "The day we do it, we will be a sporting nation."

Chhetri [right] is likely playing his last tournament with India Tara Todras-Whitehill/AP2011

Chhetri says there is huge potential within India's growing talent pool, and emphasized the importance of nurturing young, upcoming players to fulfill their potential.

This achievement, he believes, will pave the way for India's long-awaited entry into the global tournament.

Despite the setbacks, the powerful support from fans remains unwavering. The pursuit of this dream unites the nation in a shared vision of football excellence, fueling the hope that soon, India will make its mark on the world stage.