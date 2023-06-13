By Euronews

French star Kylian Mbappé has reportedly formally rejected a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain - triggering fears at the club of the striker being sold this summer.

Paris Saint Germain striker Kylian Mbappé has stunned his own club’s owners by informing them he will not be renewing his contract next summer.

The French international superstar’s contract expires in 2024 when he could then leave PSG on a free transfer.

Talks to renew the 24-year-old's contract had been ongoing ... but Mbappé’s new stance means the club may be forced to sell the player this summer, in order not to lose the striker for free.

Mbappé's decision will interest many clubs in Europe, including Spanish side Real Madrid who have been keen to sign the player for a number of seasons.

It could be third time lucky for Madrid, after Paris Saint-Germain rejected an offer of €180 million for Mbappé in 2021. Madrid missed out again last year when Mbappé - amid frenzied speculation that Madrid would get him to join - signed a new deal with PSG.

Karim Benzema’s sudden departure from Madrid leaves the Spanish giant short of a star striker, and Mbappé perfectly fits the bill.