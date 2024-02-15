Asian Cup Review: Was it the best Asian tournament of all time?

Qatar seals 2023 AFC Asian Cup repeat, unveiling multiple surprises and historic firsts, as fans bask in the drama of a tournament that was dubbed the best in Asia's football history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar retained their title as champions of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The games concluded with Qatar securing a back-to-back victory, marking a historic achievement for the host nation. Fans are calling the delayed tournament the best in Asian football history.

There were many remarkable moments, and amidst the excitement, Jordan surprised the world by reaching the final despite being ranked 83 in the world by FIFA. Since the games, they have moved up to number 73.

Palestine's attendance at the games was in doubt, but their resilience shone through and they made historic progress by reaching the group stages for the first time ever. Despite their emotional exit, their determination left a lasting impact on the players and fans alike.

In another first, Yoshimi Yamashita made history as the first female to referee a game at the Asian Cup. During a training session, Yoshimi said that the appointment is a career highlight and her honour. Her inclusion wasn't just about breaking barriers; it highlights the tournament's commitment to diversity and inclusivity in football.

The AFC Asian Cup tournament was an overwhelming success, with plenty of action during a month of captivating football. With goals galore and late penalties scored, there was drama every step of the way.

The fans came in their thousands to smash previous records and cheer on their teams. The hosts, Qatar, once again relied on the know-how and success of the FIFA 2202 World Cup in terms of organisation, infrastructure and logistics and delivered a fantastic tournament.

For the winners, Qatar, all eyes are firmly on the road to the FIFA 2026 World Cup.