Riner triumphs yet again

We’re back for the third and final day of the illustrious 50th edition of the iconic Paris Grand Slam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AccorHotels Arena was full of adoring judo fans wanting to see their heroes shine.

7-time Paris Grand Slam champion Clarisse Agbegnenou signed autographs for her passionate supporters!

And the annual Judo Awards winners were announced in a ceremony commemorating the best moments from 2023 for the judo family.

A fabulous display of judo values took place between future judo champions and some of the titans of the sport! A mixed team experience that these children will never forget! What a show for the fans in Bercy! An amazing experience for the judo community.

In the -90kg, Mihael ZGANK of Turkey used a fantastic piece of transition to secure a hold down. Ippon, and a gold medal in Paris just one week after he topped the podium in Portugal!

IJF Ambassador Albano CARRISI awarded the medals.

At -78kg, Anna-Maria WAGNER took 1st place - her 7th Grand Slam gold!

IOC Member and Djibouti NOC President Aïcha GARAD ALI awarded the medals.

In -100KG, Olympic Champion Aaron Wolf defeated Nikoloz SHERAZADISHVILI with a waza-ari, another gold medal for Japan!

Harvest Group CEO Almaz ALSENOV awarded the medals.

For +78kg, Romane DICKO made quick work of the final - less than 1 minute on the tatami and she was crowned the Paris champion! Celebrations all around!

Renault General Director Fabrice CAMBOLIVE awarded the medals

“I really think and really feel like this is the best competition in the World," said Romane Dicko. "French people are really into judo, I think it’s like a big salad with a lot of good ingredients and yeah, that made it”.

It was finally time for the man everyone had come to see - the iconic Teddy Riner - a waza-ari in golden score secured him a record breaking 8th win in Paris! The fans went wild, and the feeling was electric! His judo values as well as his showmanship were on display, as always.

Crédit Agricole Managing Director Philippe BRASSAC awarded the medals.

Interview Teddy RINER (FRA) (English)

“It’s great," said Teddy Riner. "It’s great because here is my home and when I see the kids, the family, the fans of judo calling my name, it’s great. The pure oxygen”.

The French team did not disappoint the fans - ippon after ippon, sending the crowd into a frenzy!

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s it for the Paris Grand Slam - another incredible edition of this historic competition! We will be back in Paris for the Olympics very soon!