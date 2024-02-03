Agbegnenou proves too strong on home soil

Welcome back to the illustrious 50th Paris Grand Slam, where the best judoka in the world are competing for glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

On day two of the prestigious event in front of a packed out AccorHotels Arena there was a beautiful display before the finals began and there were epic matchups throughout the day with VIP’s in attendance including UFC world champion Islam Makhachev.

IJF President Marius Vizer presented the 8th dan diploma to Florian Velici, expert of the International Judo Federation.

At -63kg, the adoring fans finally got the moment they had been waiting for - French legend Clarisse Agbegnenou was on the scene and determined to win in her home city! A change of direction gave her the waza-ari in golden score and made this her 7th Paris Grand Slam gold medal! What an achievement! The fans went wild for Agbegnenou!

IJF President Marius VIZER awarded the medals.

“I’m really happy," said Agbegnenou. "I’m really proud and I would like to thank all my supporters. They were really amazing. Sometimes when I felt like it was tough, I could feel the crowd and I didn't want to disappoint them. I needed to show them that I was here today. Thank you, thank you very much and be there in Paris I will need you”.

In -73kg, ISHIHARA TATSUKI struck Gold on his first ever outing on the World Judo Tour, scoring waza-ari with a driving ashi-guruma in the final against Giorgi CHIKHLADZE of Georgia.

The medals were awarded by Olympic Council of Asia Vice President Otabek UMAROV.

At -70KG Miriam BUTKEREIT stunned the appreciative and knowledgeable french crowd with a well executed counter on the advancing home favourite Marie Eve GAHIE.

World Combat Games President Stephan FOX awarded the medals.

Butkereit stuns Marie Eve Gahie

At -81KG world number one Matthias CASSE produced a well timed hiza-guruma deep into golden score to step on top of the podium in Paris once more after victory in 2020.

Centre for Fundamental Rights - Hungary, Director General Miklos SZANTHO awarded the medals.

“Paris is always a great atmosphere," said Casse. "So many people so close to the mats, it’s, for us, an honour to fight here and a great atmosphere”.

Matthias Casse takes gold

The French team were on top form today - ippons throughout the day for the home nation to set the crowd wild!

What a day of judo! Join us again tomorrow in Paris for the heavyweights.