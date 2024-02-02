French Judoka Shine In Paris

With the Olympic Games just around the corner, a host of big names battled it out at the The AccorHotels Arena on the opening day of the Paris Grand Slam

Paris, the city of light. A source of inspiration and innovation all over the World.

The AccorHotels Arena is the stage for an epic showdown. With the Olympic Games just months away, the stakes are high. On its monumental 50th edition, who will rise to the occasion at the Paris Grand Slam…

A diverse display of kata, art and dance were on display for the fans in the arena before the judoka came out for the finals!

Taking the gold medal at -60kg was Luka MKHEIDZE - a fantastic home win for the Frenchman! MKHEIDZE won due to penalties. He delighted the French crowd with his performance.

On hand to award the medals at -60kg was Partner of the IJF and OTP Bank President Sandor CSANYI.

“I’m very happy because I had never won the Paris tournament." said Luka MKHEIDZE, "This year is a big party because it’s the 50th edition of the Paris Grand Slam and I’m happy to mark the occasion”.

At -48kg France’s Shirine BOUKLI took her first Paris Grand Slam gold medal - she defeated Japan’s Koga Wakana in the final with a hold down. A joyous win in her home nation, with her fans cheering her on.

The -48kg medals were awarded by Former President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović.

“It’s special because you have more energy with the public," said Shirine Boukli. When it's a tough fight like that you need a little bit more to push you, and yes it's what I needed today to win like that”.

At -52kg Distria KRASNIQI, -48kg Olympic Champion, had a tough fight from the Brit Chelsie GILES. The Kosovan secured a waza-ari to claim her third Paris gold medal.

IJF Vice President Laszlo TOTH awarded the medals.

At -66kg newcomer Takeshi TAKEOKA bested veteran Joshiro MARUYAMA in Golden Score with a waza-ari. An impressive win.

IJF General Treasurer Naser AL TAMIMI awarded the medals.

In -57kg Faiza MOKDAR earned her first World Judo Tour Gold medal on home turf! She threw Double World Champion Christa DEGUCHI for ippon in the first minute, to the joy of the fans!

IJF Secretary General Lisa ALLAN awarded the medals.

Stunning ippons wowed the crowd from local French athletes throughout the day!

The Paris Grand Slam is a tradition, a spectacle - join us tomorrow for more epic judo.