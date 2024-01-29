By Euronews with AP

The Princess of Wales has been discharged from a private London hospital and returned home to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery. Just half an hour later, the palace announced that King Charles III had left a private London hospital after undergoing a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate.

Charles was admitted to the same hospital on Friday for an unspecified procedure to treat his prostate condition, which royal officials described as benign.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a benign condition on 17 January after experiencing undisclosed symptoms. He cancelled engagements and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure, which was completed on Friday afternoon.

The King decided to announce the operation in advance to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.

The princess, Kate Middleton, is making "good progress" in her recovery, her office at Kensington Palace said on Monday. The wife of Prince William underwent a planned operation on 16 January.

The palace didn't give further details but said her condition was not cancerous. The 42-year-old princess has cancelled her public engagements until after Easter.

"The Prince and Princess would like to thank the entire team at The London Clinic, particularly the dedicated nursing staff, for their care,'' the palace said.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as soon as possible," they added.