Princess Leonor, Spain's future Queen, turns 18: Her life in pictures

As Princess Leonor celebrates her 18th birthday, we take a look at some of the most significant moments in her life through pictures.

Princess Leonor of Spain has turned 18-years-old.

As the firstborn of Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI, she is poised to become one of several European queens in the forthcoming decades.

In a honoured tradition reminiscent of her father's own milestone birthday in 1986, Princess Leonor, as the heir to the Spanish throne, will today solemnly swear allegiance to the Spanish Constitution.

Following the oath before the Cortes Generales, the Princess of Asturias will be bestowed with the Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden Española de Carlos III, also known as The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III, in a ceremony held at the Royal Palace of Madrid.

To celebrate the significant day, we've curated a collection of photos exploring some of the most pivotal moments throughout her life so far.

Princess Letizia Ortiz, wife of Spanish Crown Prince Felipe, holds sleeping daughter Princess Leonor during her media debut in Madrid, Spain, on 7 November 2005. Credit: AP Photo

Crown Prince Felipe and his wife Princess Letizia hold their new born baby Princess Leonor in the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid Monday 7 November 2005. Credit: AP Photo

Spain's Princess Leonor outside Ruber clinic in northern Madrid on 1 May 2007. Credit: AP Photo

Spain's Princess Leonor leaves the Cathedral of Palma de Mallorca after an Easter Mass in Malorca, Spain, Sunday, 4 April 2010. Credit: Manu Mielniezuk/AP

Princess Leonor holding the World Cup after Spain's men's team won the trophy in 2010 Credit: CASA DE S.M. EL REY / BORJA FOTÓGRAFOS

On 19 June 2014, King Felipe VI of Spain, accompanied by Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia, and Princess Leonor, arrives at the Parliament in Madrid. Credit: AP Photo

Spain's King Felipe VI, left, and Crown Princess Leonor, right, arrive during her first communion in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, 20 May 2015. Credit: Andres Kudacki/AP

King Felipe of Spain presents his daughter with the Order of the Golden Fleece insignia at the Royal Palace in Madrid on 30 January 2018. Credit: Juan Medina/AP

Leonor, Princess of Asturias, delivers her speech during the 2021 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony in Oviedo, northern Spain, Friday Oct. 22, 2021. Credit: Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Princess Leonor arrives for the first day of her military training in August 2023. Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

On 7 October 2023, Princess Leonor, the Spanish throne heir, participated in a flag allegiance ceremony at the Military Academy in Zaragoza, Spain. Credit: AP Photo

Madrid City Council released a new portrait of Leonor ahead of her 18th birthday, October 2023 Credit: Royal House Photography

Happy Birthday Princess Leonor!