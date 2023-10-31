Princess Leonor, Spain's future Queen, turns 18: Her life in pictures

As Princess Leonor celebrates her 18th birthday, we take a look at some of the most significant moments in her life through pictures.
Princess Leonor of Spain has turned 18-years-old.
As the firstborn of Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI, she is poised to become one of several European queens in the forthcoming decades.
In a honoured tradition reminiscent of her father's own milestone birthday in 1986, Princess Leonor, as the heir to the Spanish throne, will today solemnly swear allegiance to the Spanish Constitution.
Following the oath before the Cortes Generales, the Princess of Asturias will be bestowed with the Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden Española de Carlos III, also known as The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III, in a ceremony held at the Royal Palace of Madrid.
To celebrate the significant day, we've curated a collection of photos exploring some of the most pivotal moments throughout her life so far.
Happy Birthday Princess Leonor!