Train crash in Czech Republic kills 1 and injures at least 19

Policemen and railway inspectorate staff work at the scene of a train crash where a fast train collided with a truck at a level crossing in Dolni Lutyne, Czech Republic
Policemen and railway inspectorate staff work at the scene of a train crash where a fast train collided with a truck at a level crossing in Dolni Lutyne, Czech Republic Copyright Jaroslav Ozana/CTK via AP
By Euronews with AP
A fast train and a truck collided in the east of the country with the driver of the train killed.

A fast train has collided with a truck in eastern Czech Republic, killing one person and injuring at least 10 people, officials said.

Czech Railways said the driver of the train was killed. 

Preliminary information from officers shows dozens could be injured while Czech Railways said about 19 people suffered injuries.

Those hurt have been transported to nearby hospitals with no life threatening injuries.

Police said there were 60 people onboard the train at the time of the crash. 

The accident occurred early in the morning when a fast train heading for Prague, the country’s capital, hit a truck at a crossing near the town of Bohumin.

It was not immediately clear why the truck was on the tracks. Authorities said an investigation was underway into the cause of the crash. The rail line closed for the day.

