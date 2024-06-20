EventsEventsPodcasts
The passenger train ended up being suspended over the freight train.
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Fatal train collision near Santiago, Chile

The accident occurred early Thursday when a test train with about ten crew members collided with a freight train carrying copper. Among the injured, four were Chinese nationals, and their conditions are unknown. The passenger train, conducting speed tests, ended up suspended over the freight train after the crash. The causes of the accident are still under investigation.

The accident occurred early Thursday when a test train with about ten crew members collided with a freight train carrying copper. Among the injured, four were Chinese nationals, and their conditions are unknown. The passenger train, conducting speed tests, ended up suspended over the freight train after the crash. The causes of the accident are still under investigation.

