The accident occurred early Thursday when a test train with about ten crew members collided with a freight train carrying copper. Among the injured, four were Chinese nationals, and their conditions are unknown. The passenger train, conducting speed tests, ended up suspended over the freight train after the crash. The causes of the accident are still under investigation.
Next
Sailing, seafood and a spot of golf in Saidia, the Moroccan Mediterranean
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VISIT MOROCCO
Updated:
Video. Fatal train collision near Santiago, Chile
The accident occurred early Thursday when a test train with about ten crew members collided with a freight train carrying copper. Among the injured, four were Chinese nationals, and their conditions are unknown. The passenger train, conducting speed tests, ended up suspended over the freight train after the crash. The causes of the accident are still under investigation.
Latest video
Next
Next
Next
Next
Next
Next
Next
Next
Next
Next
Next
Next
Next
Next
Big screens bounce-back
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MEDIA CITY
Next
Next