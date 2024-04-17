By Euronews with AP

The bombardment comes at a critical juncture for Ukraine, who is lacking artillery and ammunition.

Three Russian missiles slammed into a downtown area of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Wednesday, hitting an eight-floor apartment building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 10 people were killed in the strike, with 20 injured.

"Unfortunately, the death toll may still rise" he posted on Twitter, formerly X.

Chernihiv is some 150 kilometres north of the capital, Kyiv, near the border with Russia and Belarus, and has a population of around 250,000 people.

The latest Russian bombardment comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine stretches into its third year.

Experts say that that the war has reached a critical juncture as Ukraine is lacking from ammunition and artillery leaving it vulnerable to the Kremlin's larger and better equipped forces.

"This would not have happened if Ukraine had received a sufficient number of air defence systems and if the world's determination to counter Russian terror had been sufficient" said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Through the winter months, Russia made no dramatic advance along the 1,000-kilometre front line. However, Ukraine’s shortage of artillery ammunition, troops and armoured vehicles has allowed the Russians to gradually push forward, military analysts say.

A crucial element for Ukraine is the hold-up in Washington of approval for an aid package that includes roughly $60 billion for Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday he will try to this week.

Ukraine’s need is now acute, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.

Ukraine is using long-range drone and missile strikes behind Russian lines which are designed to disrupt Moscow’s war machine.

Russia’s defence ministry said Wednesday a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the Mordovia region, roughly 350 kilometres east of Moscow. That is 700 kilometres (430 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian forces are currently anticipating a major Russian offensive that Kyiv officials say could come as early as next month.