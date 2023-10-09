International community divided on response to Hamas attack on Israel

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that talks on a two-state solution that delivered for the peaceful co-existence of Israel and Palestine were the only way forward once hostilities had terminated.

International reactions to Hamas’ shocking offensive into southern Israel — and Israeli aerial bombardment of Gaza in response — have been revealing the distinct views of the conflict around the world.

In Western capitals, Hamas was to blame for a “terrorist attack,” and statements from the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Italy and France repeated the line that Israel has a right to defend itself.

Most of these statements failed to mention the escalation in Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank, or tensions in Al Aqsa mosque, and the hundreds of civilians killed in Gaza in air strikes this year.

Meanwhile, Russia, China, Turkey, the African Union and the United Arab Emirates have all urged de-escalation and a swift return to internationally backed peace talks

Many of these countries say they’re ready to ramp up diplomatic efforts to mediate the crisis, insisting that a two-state solution was the only way to achieve regional peace.

