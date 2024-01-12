Ukrainian soldiers face fear and freezing temperatures in bunkers

By Euronews

As the war enters its third year, Ukrainian soldiers in underground bunkers in the Bakhmut region seek shelter from the cold and Russian attacks.

Ukrainian soldiers face another winter on the front line but unlike previous years, the supply of weapons from its main benefactor the United States is now dwindling.

If they're not in combat, a dozen men from one artillery unit seek shelter in an underground bunker in Ukraine's eastern Bakhmut region to evade Russian drones constantly patrolling the skies. Despite Russia's attempts to reclaim the region, Ukrainians are defending the territory regained in summer.

"There’s no point sitting around at home saying you’re sick or telling yourself ‘I wasn’t born to fight’. No one is. You learn it all on the job and if you don’t learn, war won’t forgive you your mistakes," Ukrainian soldier Vovkadov said.

Bunkers have satellite internet, which the soldiers use to connect with their families. Yet, on occasion, rats chew on the cables.