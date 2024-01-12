EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

Ukrainian soldiers face fear and freezing temperatures in bunkers

A Ukrainian serviceman exits a bunker on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022
A Ukrainian serviceman exits a bunker on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022 Copyright Associated Press
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

As the war enters its third year, Ukrainian soldiers in underground bunkers in the Bakhmut region seek shelter from the cold and Russian attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian soldiers face another winter on the front line but unlike previous years, the supply of weapons from its main benefactor the United States is now dwindling.

If they're not in combat, a dozen men from one artillery unit seek shelter in an underground bunker in Ukraine's eastern Bakhmut region to evade Russian drones constantly patrolling the skies. Despite Russia's attempts to reclaim the region, Ukrainians are defending the territory regained in summer. 

"There’s no point sitting around at home saying you’re sick or telling yourself ‘I wasn’t born to fight’. No one is. You learn it all on the job and if you don’t learn, war won’t forgive you your mistakes," Ukrainian soldier Vovkadov said. 

Bunkers have satellite internet, which the soldiers use to connect with their families. Yet, on occasion, rats chew on the cables.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Rishi Sunak pledges €2.9 billion military aid on surprise visit to Ukraine

Ukraine President Zelenskyy rules out a ceasefire with Russia, saying Moscow would use it to rearm

Zelenskyy asks for air defences during Baltic trip, saying Ukraine has proven it can stop Russia

Armed Forces of Ukraine Donbas Bakhmut Ukraine Ukraine war