The Ukrainian president will meet with Estonian leaders and address parliament on Thursday, during his second day on his Baltic trip.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Estonia’s capital on Thursday to meet with the country’s leaders and address parliament on the second day of his visit to the Baltic countries, his first foreign trip of the year.

After 22 months since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy is still rallying support from Kyiv’s Western allies, whose backing has been vital for the country to keep up the fight against Moscow.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Tallinn late on Wednesday after a visit to Lithuania, as a Russian S-300 missile hit a hotel in Kharkiv injuring 11 people, including a Turkish journalist, according to regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The city, Ukraine’s second-largest, has been attacked for four consecutive nights, the governor said.

Estonia’s foreign minister Margus Tsahkna said in a statement shared with Euronews that Zelenskyy’s and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba’s visit had historic importance.

“I am happy to welcome our close partners in Tallinn. Estonia is among the greatest supporters of Ukraine; we must continue our unwavering support until Ukraine’s victory,” he said.

Kyiv asks for more air defences to continue fighting

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that his country has proven to the world that Russia’s military can be stopped, but Kyiv needs more air defences from its allies to continue fighting Moscow’s invasion.

“We have proven that Russia can be stopped, that deterrence is possible,” Zelenskyy said after talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

Speaking in Vilnius, the Ukrainian president said Ukraine needs to boost its air defence to counteract Russia’s intensified missile and drone attacks and replenish its ammunition supplies.

Moscow fired more than 500 drones and missiles between 29 December and 2 January alone, according to Ukrainian officials, forcing Kyiv to use much of its weapons stockpiles.

“We lack modern air defence systems badly,” Zelenskyy said, noting that these are "what we need the most.”

He acknowledged that stockpiles are low in countries that produce such material too. “Warehouses are empty. And there are many challenges to world defence,” he said.

Ukraine is currently trying to develop its own domestic defence industry and establish joint projects with foreign governments to speed up ammunition and weapons production.

During the visit to the Baltic countries, Ukrainian officials are expected to sign agreements on cooperation on joint arms production.

The Lithuanian president said that his country will send ammunition, generators and detonation systems to Ukraine this month. In February, Vilnius will provide armoured personnel carriers.

Nauseda said Lithuania has approved €200 million in support for Kyiv.