EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

War in Ukraine: Russia likely preparing more assaults on Avdiivka

Russian forces preparing more attacks on Avdiivka
Russian forces preparing more attacks on Avdiivka Copyright Bram Janssen/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Sasha Vakulina
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Russian forces are likely preparing for another wave of highly attritional infantry-led ground assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Institute for the Study of War says Russian forces are likely preparing for another wave of highly attritional infantry-led ground assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka area.

The US-based think tank refers to the Kremlin affiliated Russian milbloggers who claim that Russian forces near Avdiivka have largely slowed the pace of ground attacks north and south of Avdiivka in favour of heavy indirect fire against Ukrainian frontline positions and near rear areas.

This heavy fire is more likely air and artillery preparations for the battlefield ahead of another wave of Russian assaults. 

Watch Sasha Vakulina's full report in the video player above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Italy's PM tells prank caller EU leaders are ‘tired of Ukraine war’

Ukraine war: Russia intensifies bombing in worst attack of the year

Most Russians against ending Ukraine war if captured land returned - poll

Donbas Ukraine war Russia's war in Ukraine