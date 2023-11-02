War in Ukraine: Russia likely preparing more assaults on Avdiivka

By Sasha Vakulina

The Institute for the Study of War says Russian forces are likely preparing for another wave of highly attritional infantry-led ground assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Avdiivka area.

The US-based think tank refers to the Kremlin affiliated Russian milbloggers who claim that Russian forces near Avdiivka have largely slowed the pace of ground attacks north and south of Avdiivka in favour of heavy indirect fire against Ukrainian frontline positions and near rear areas.

This heavy fire is more likely air and artillery preparations for the battlefield ahead of another wave of Russian assaults.

