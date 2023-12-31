US forces shoot down Houthi missiles in Red Sea

By Euronews with AP

A US spokesperson says their forces also killed several gunmen during the attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The US military has announced it shot down two ballistic missiles fired toward a container ship by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Hours later, four boats tried to attack the same ship, but US forces opened fire, killing several of the armed crews, the United States Central Command (Centcom) said.

No one was injured on the ship.

The Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou reported they had already been hit by a missile on Saturday night while transiting the southern Red Sea and requested assistance.

The USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the call for the vessel's call for help. It was reportedly seaworthy, according to a statement.

“This is the 23rd illegal attack by the Houthis on international shipping since Nov. 19,” said Centcom.

In another statement, it added that Maersk Hangzhou issued an additional distress call about a second attack “by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats.”

The attackers reportedly fired small arms weapons at the ship, getting within some 20 metres of the vessel, and attempting to hit it.

“The US Navy helicopters returned fire in self-defence,” sinking three of the four boats, killing the crews while the fourth boat fled the area, Centcom said.

The Iran-backed Houthis have vowed to attack ships in the Red Sea that they say are either linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports.

They say their attacks aim to end Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip, sparked by Hamas' deadly assault on southern Israel.

On Saturday, the top commander of US naval forces in the Middle East said Houthi rebels have shown no signs of ending their “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, even as more nations join the international maritime mission to protect vessels in the vital waterway and trade traffic begins to pick up.

Since the Pentagon announced Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter the attacks just over 10 days ago, 1,200 merchant ships have travelled through the Red Sea region.

None have yet been hit by drone or missile strikes.