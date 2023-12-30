France heightens New Year's Eve security amid ‘terrorist’ threat

Some 90,000 police officers will be mobilised across the country as it remains under a ‘very high’ terrorist threat warning.

Security is set to be tight across France on New Year’s Eve - with around 90,000 law enforcement officers set to be deployed.

That’s according to domestic intelligence chief Céline Berthon.

Of the 90,000 police deployed, some 6,000 will be in Paris.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says the French capital is the spot where more than 1.5 million people are expected to attend celebrations surrounding the iconic Champs Elysees.

Speaking at a press conference, Darmanin cited a “very high terrorist threat”.

This was partly down to “what is happening in Israel and Palestine,” he added, referring to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Darmanin said police for the first time will be using drones to ensure security, and that tens of thousands of firefighters and 5,000 soldiers will also be deployed.

New Year’s Eve celebrations in Paris will centre on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and feature DJ sets, fireworks and video projections on the Arc de Triomphe.

The security challenge ahead of the Olympics was highlighted when a tourist was killed in a knife attack near the Eiffel Tower on 2 December.

Large-scale attacks - such as that at Bataclan in 2015, when armed Islamic extremists invaded the music hall and shot cafe terraces, killing 130 people - also loom in the collective French memory.

December's attack raised concern in France and abroad about security for the Games that begin on 26 July, in just under seven months.

Despite concerns, law enforcement officials appear eager to show off a security-ready Paris.