Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny located 3 weeks after losing contact

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at photographers from inside a glass cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 20, 2021
Copyright AP
By euronews
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been located, associates say, 3 weeks after losing contact

The Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, reportedly reappeared in a prison near the Ural mountain range after nearly three weeks of disappearance, according to posts from his team on social media platform X.

Navalny has been removed from a prison in the Vladimir region near Moscow and taken to an undisclosed location, his Spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said in an interview last Wednesday.

