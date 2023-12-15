Ukraine councillor throws grenades in meeting, wounding 26 people

By Euronews with AFP

The Ukrainian Secret Service (SBU) has opened a terror investigation into the attack.

A Ukrainian village councillor set off hand grenades at a meeting, wounding 26 people, national police said Friday, triggering the launch of a terror investigation.

The incident occurred Friday morning at the headquarters of the village council in Keretsky, in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region.

A video posted by the police on Telegram showed a man dressed in black entering the door of a council meeting during a heated discussion.

He then pulled three hand grenades from his pockets, released the safety pins and dropped them on the floor, triggering explosions as attendees screamed.

"As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in grave condition," the police statement said, adding that medics were trying to resurrect the man who threw the grenades.

National police have opened a probe into the illegal handling of weapons and posted a live video of their initial meeting on social media. Many Ukrainian conscripts have access to weaponry due to the war with Russia.

The police presented footage of a man who allegedly walked in more than 1.5 hours into the debate and stood by the door before taking out the grenades.

Chaos unfolded inside the small room, which went dark and was filled with smoke, injured people were then seen on the floor. Authorities did not name the man.