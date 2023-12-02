Powerful quake in the Philippines triggers tsunami alert

By Euronews

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck on Saturday off the cost of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake has struck off the southern Philippines and a tsunami warning has been issued.

The powerful quake, given a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, struck on Saturday off the coast of the southern Philippines island of Mindanao and Philippine .

The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. local time and was measured at a depth of 32 kilometres (20 miles). There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

While the USGS gave a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, the Philippine agency in charge of earthquakes said it measured slightly lower at 6.9.

Teresito Bacolcol of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology Seismology told The Associated Press his agency advised residents along the coast of southern Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces to evacuate immediately to higher grounds.

Based on the quake's magnitude, he said a 1-metre (3.2-foot) tsunami may hit but the wave could be higher in coves and bays.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

There are concerns that a tsunami may also hit Japan, with the national broadcaster saying tsunami waves of up to a metre - some 3 feet - in height are expected to reach Japan’s west coast a little later, by 1.30am local time on Sunday.