Think of Tokyo and a buzzing, skyscraper-filled city probably comes to mind. But there’s so much more to this destination, with plenty of havens of tranquillity to discover.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this episode of My City Tokyo, TV and radio presenter Harry Sugiyama and Hakken, a Cosplayer, show us their favourite parts of the Japanese capital.

Away from all the lights and buzz, Harry loves the other side of Tokyo: the tranquillity and nature. An avid runner, one of his favourite places to clock up some kilometres is in Yoyogi Park.

He also can't resist a hike on Mount Takao, which is just a 50-minute train ride outside central Tokyo. Here, visitors can swap the buzz of the big city for near silence, exploring the many trails on offer.

For relaxing and enjoying a night out, Harry shows us two of his favourite restaurants, in the Nishi-Azabu and Yanaka areas of the city, where he tucks into some lovingly made Japanese omelette and a curry full of rich spices.

For Hakken, from Malaysia, Tokyo is a colourful city that they often travel to. Dressing up as different characters as part of their Cosplay, Hakken explores Nippori, also known as ‘Fabric Town,’ to source some quirky materials.

Hakken is attracted to the modern, designer shopping stores of Omotesando, but also shows us one of their favourite antique shops, in the quieter side streets.

To get a great night view of the city, Hakken heads up the Shibuya Scramble Square tower. From the SHIBUYA SKY observation deck, you can marvel at a sea of glowing skyscrapers that make up this megacity.

To watch the full story, click on the video player above.