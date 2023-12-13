Tokyo is home to a vibrant and creative arts scene, boasting a variety of live performances and exhibitions, drawing on Japan’s rich history and culture.

In this episode of Tokyo My City, ballet company artistic director Tetsuya Kumakawa and Richard Collasse, a French businessman and author, show us what they love about the Japanese capital.

For Kumakawa, who started ballet dancing when he was 10, Tokyo is a melting pot for the arts, bringing together various cultures.

One of his favourite performance venues is the Tokyo Bunka Kaikan theatre in Ueno, where he’s currently staging his Sleeping Beauty ballet production.

Away from the stage, Tetsuya loves to take a stroll in Ueno Park, a haven of tranquillity in this buzzing city. In the same area, he likes to drop by The National Museum of Western Art.

At night, one of Tetsuya’s favourite spots to hang out is the Palace Hotel Tokyo in Ōtemachi, which offers a mind-blowing view of the city skyline.

For Collasse, Tokyo’s mix of busy and quiet areas is something that has fascinated him since he first visited at the age of 17.

Also a lover of the arts, he proudly shows us around a public exhibition space called Nexus Hall, located at Chanel in Ginza, where he has worked for decades.

Richard also takes us to the Teien Art Museum, in Minato-ku, or Minato City. The striking, Art Deco attraction houses some stunning exhibits and there’s also a Japanese garden.

